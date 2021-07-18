Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

