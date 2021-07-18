ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 858,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 647,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,983 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.57. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 41.02%.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

