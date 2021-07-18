Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,679 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 742% compared to the average volume of 318 call options.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

