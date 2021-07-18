Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -128.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Translate Bio by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $9,843,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.