Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

