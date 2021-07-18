TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Up 61.7% in June

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,200 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 438,600 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TA. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

NASDAQ TA traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 125,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $428.65 million, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 2.18.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

