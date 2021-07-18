Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

