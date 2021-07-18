Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Update

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $7.50 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $785.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

