Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRRSF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $34.58 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

