Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813,838 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.35% of Truist Financial worth $270,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

