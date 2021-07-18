Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $700.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

