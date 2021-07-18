Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $318,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,699,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,233 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $20,089,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 673.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 177,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after buying an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $9,244,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,335. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.30. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.