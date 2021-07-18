Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HQH opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

