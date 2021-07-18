Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 168.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $523,091 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

