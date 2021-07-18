Truvestments Capital LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 397,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 335,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.30 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

