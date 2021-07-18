Truvestments Capital LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 251.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

