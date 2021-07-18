Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.8 days.

Tsuruha stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.47. Tsuruha has a one year low of $115.47 and a one year high of $148.50.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.