Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,678,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,783,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,500 shares of company stock valued at $685,545. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

