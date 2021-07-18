Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.91. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

