Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $22,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

