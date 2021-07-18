U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $68.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

