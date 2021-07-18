UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 36.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 555,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $31.76 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

