UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,086 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

