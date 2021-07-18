UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Progress Software worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PRGS opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

