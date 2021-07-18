UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after buying an additional 640,785 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,369,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 164,344 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 162,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

