UBS Group AG Acquires 1,897 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLOW opened at $39.20 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

