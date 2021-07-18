UBS Group AG Acquires 2,281 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $571,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares alerts:

EDC opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $131.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.