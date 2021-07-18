UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRZN. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $11,965,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

