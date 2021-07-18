UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 264.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

