UBS Group AG Has $442,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $627.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

