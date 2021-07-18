UBS Group AG Sells 1,246 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

