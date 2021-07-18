UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.38 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

