UBS Group Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.93 ($108.15).

DAI opened at €71.72 ($84.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. Daimler has a 12 month low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a fifty day moving average of €76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

