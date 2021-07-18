Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in June

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the June 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

UNICY stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

