Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,359 ($56.95). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,350 ($56.83), with a volume of 2,808,000 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,524.17 ($59.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a market cap of £113.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,282.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

