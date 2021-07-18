United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Up 72.6% in June

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAMY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 2,793,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

