United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.080-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $50,722.40. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

