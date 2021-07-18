Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Shares of UNTY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 31.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,831 shares of company stock valued at $699,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

