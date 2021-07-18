Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Down 45.3% in June

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 176,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:UHT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 54,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter worth $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

