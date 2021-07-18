Utpal Koppikar Sells 3,616 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $52,612.80.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

