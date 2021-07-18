Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor Sells 29,761 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) major shareholder Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 29,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $243,444.98. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 76,378 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $619,425.58.

On Thursday, June 10th, Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 78,916 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $613,966.48.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 24,902 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $193,488.54.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

