Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of VTHR opened at $198.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.31. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $202.38.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.552 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.