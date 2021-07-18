Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,701,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,100.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 569,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after buying an additional 522,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,558. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $161.90 and a 52-week high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

