Veritable L.P. Acquires 197 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 625,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $89,203,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $61,131,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $151.13 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,519.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.