Veritable L.P. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NVS opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.
NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
See Also: What is a capital gain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.