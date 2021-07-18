Veritable L.P. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

