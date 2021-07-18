Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

