Veritable L.P. Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $507,862,551.42. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,888,475 shares of company stock valued at $531,663,617 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

