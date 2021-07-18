Veritable L.P. Sells 836 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,392 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.58.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

