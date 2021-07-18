Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Advisors

Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

VZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

