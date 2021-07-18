ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Raised by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 79.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises approximately 2.5% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.